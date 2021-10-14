Leader In Hot-Holding Coming To HostMilano 2021

Published on Oct 14 2021 1:33 PM in Retail tagged: Flexeserve / HostMilano 2021 / Hot Food Display

Known as 'The Home of Hot-holding', the industry-leader in heated displays, Flexeserve, is bringing its revolutionary technology and service to Host Milano 2021.

Exhibiting at Fiera Milano from 22 - 26 October, Flexeserve supports and revolutionises the hot food operations of its customers, ranging from major global brands to single-location independents.

At HostMilano, Flexeserve will demonstrate the benefits of its 'true hot-holding' – where food is held at optimum temperature and serving conditions for unrivalled hold times. This enables its customers to reduce food waste, improve efficiency, optimise food quality and expand their hot food range.

Warwick Wakefield, customer experience director at Flexeserve, said, "We can't wait to show visitors to HostMilano what they can achieve with Flexeserve. Our unique hot air recirculation technology and all-encompassing Flexeserve Solution make us the only provider of true hot-holding."

The Flexeserve team of hot food-to-go experts – the only team of its kind – will demonstrate, in-person and with hot food, the full capabilities of the equipment.

The company will also share some of the culinary, operational and hot-holding expertise behind the all-encompassing Flexeserve Solution, which is available to all Flexeserve customers.

This unique service ensures optimum hot-holding results and features five elements – product, cook method, packaging, in-store service and the unique hot air recirculation technology.

Flexeserve will showcase its award-winning range of heated displays, Flexeserve Zone, including Rear Feed models that allow hot food restocking from behind the counter.

Its latest revolutionary product, Flexeserve Hub – the only hot-holding unit designed for the cultural shift in food delivery – will also get its international event debut.

Flexeserve Hub can be used both front and back-of-house, and uses hot air recirculation technology to generate a consistent air temperature.

What makes Hub special is that it can hot-hold large quantities of packaged food – ready for purchase, pickup or delivery. It can also be used as a hot staging area, with individual food items cooked and ready to be assembled into meals.

Wakefield continued, "As industry events have returned, we've found many businesses coming to us eager to progress and transform their hot food operation.

"Many are looking to capitalise on changes in consumer behaviour, with the recent growth in the food delivery sector, and Flexeserve Hub is a great way to do this."

All these factors make for an excellent opportunity for HostMilano attendees to discover how Flexeserve can enhance their hot food operations, as well as for businesses that aim to build one from the ground up.

Flexeserve will exhibit in Pavilion 7P – Stand H48 at HostMilano 2021 at Fiera Milano from 22-26 October 2021.

For more information, visit www.flexeserve.com.