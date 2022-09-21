Subscribe Login
Retail

Lidl, Aldi The Big Winners In France In August: Kantar

Discounters Lidl and Aldi saw the biggest increase in market share in France in the period from 8 August to 4 September, new data from Kantar has revealed.

According to the data for the P9 period, Lidl saw a 0.3 percentage point gain in market share, to 7.8%, with shoppers spending more in its outlets.

Aldi also recorded a 0.3 percentage point gain in market share, to 2.7%, by recruiting an additional 444,000 shoppers.

Increased Spending

Spending in the French grocery channel increased by 4.9% in August, compared to the same month in 2021. This is linked to an increase in the frequency of purchase which compensates for a drop in basket size, Kantar said.

Other retailers to see growth in the period included market leader E.Leclerc, which gained 0.2 percentage points in market share to sit on 22.7%.

This growth was entirely driven by the group's physical store estate, which welcomed an additional 725,000 shoppers.

Carrefour Continues Momentum

Elsewhere, Carrefour continued its momentum, growing by 0.1 percentage points in market share, to 19.1%. This growth was driven by both the group's hypermarkets and proximity banners.

Lastly, Auchan's hypermarket estate saw a 0.2 point increase in market share, Kantar said.

Data in the report comes from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panelist households. They are calculated on a 'Generalist' universe (Hypers, Supers, EDMP, Proximity and Internet) and represent the expenditure of ordinary households in PGC and COSTS LS for consumption at home.

Separately, according to industry analyst Olivier Dauvers, inflation in the French grocery sector currently stands at 11.9% (as of 19 September), up marginally on the 11.5% recorded the week before. "The lull was therefore only temporary," Dauvers wrote on his blog.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

