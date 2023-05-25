Lidl And Kaufland Owner Schwarz Group Reports €154bn In Sales

The Schwarz Group, which operates the Lidl and Kaufland chains, has reported sales of €154.1 billion in its 2022 financial year, an increase of 15.4% year on year.

The German group said that it was growing 'at a stable level' despite inflation and higher interest rates, offsetting increased costs of raw materials, energy and merchandise with 'efficient process management'.

Lidl And Kaufland

Lidl reported sales of €114.8 billion last year, a 13.8% increase year-on-year. Online sales at the discounter stood at €1.9 billion, a 8.5% increase on the previous period.

Elsewhere, Kaufland, reported €31.8 billion in sales last year, an increase of 16.1%, which was boosted by the integration of former Real stores.

As of the end of the financial year, Schwarz Group operated a total of 13,700 outlets, a 400 increase on the previous year.

Other Divisions

Its environmental division, PreZero, reported sales of €1.8 billion last year, a 84.7% increase on the previous year due to acquisitions made during the period.

In addition, the manufacturing companies within Schwarz Group delivered goods worth around €3.4 billion to Lidl and Kaufland at internal transfer prices, a 29.7% increase on the previous year.

This includes the sale of goods from a pasta factory acquired in October 2022, as well as a newly-built coffee factory.

Some €8 billion was invested by the group in both strategic projects and digitalisation last year, with activities primarily focusing on supply chain enhancement, branch expansion and modernisation, the company added.

