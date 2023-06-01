52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Lidl Becomes Main Sponsor Of UCI WorldTour Team Lidl-Trek

By Robert McHugh
Lidl has announced it will expand its involvement in professional cycling as it becomes the main sponsor and strategic partner of the UCI WorldTour team Lidl-Trek.

The long-term partnership with one of the leading teams in international cycling will commence with the women's Giro d'Italia on June 30, 2023 and the men's Tour de France on July 1, 2023.

Holistic Health

Lidl and Trek announced plans not only to focus on sporting events, but also on a supporting campaign focusing on holistic health, which includes exercise and sport as well as conscious nutrition.

Trek is a global company that designs and manufactures bicycles and related products.

'Inspiration'

"Part of our mission is to provide excellent customer service to our customers and it's clear that Lidl has the same attitude," said Trek president John Burke.

"We look forward to working closely together to build the best cycling teams in the world while inspiring more people to use our bikes."

'Stable Level'

Earlier this month, the Schwarz Group, which operates the Lidl and Kaufland chains, reported sales of €154.1 billion in its 2022 financial year, an increase of 15.4% year on year.

The German group said that it was growing 'at a stable level' despite inflation and higher interest rates, offsetting increased costs of raw materials, energy and merchandise with 'efficient process management.'

Some €8 billion was invested by the Schwarz Group in both strategic projects and digitalisation last year, with activities primarily focusing on supply chain enhancement, branch expansion and modernisation.

