Lidl, Billa To Open New Stores in Bulgaria

Lidl Bulgaria is set to expand its retail network with the opening of eight to 10 new stores in 2024, with each outlet seeing an average investment of BGN 14 million (€7 million).

This expansion is expected to create nearly 200 new jobs at the discounter, with an additional 90 positions set to open at seaside locations during the summer season.

The new stores will be located in both larger cities like Sofia, Ruse, and Burgas, as well as smaller towns like Lom, Kavarna, and Karnobat, expanding the Schwarz Group-owned retailer's reach to previously unserved areas.

Lidl Bulgaria said that it is also committed to providing an enhanced customer experience at its existing stores. Compared to the previous year, the company has allocated nearly eight times more investment funds for modernisation initiatives, including equipment upgrades, self-checkout installations, and the introduction of photovoltaic panels.

These infrastructure and equipment improvements are primarily aimed at creating a better and more convenient product display, the discounter said, enabling the introduction of a broader product offering. Customers can expect an expanded fish and sushi selection, wider choices in bakery items, fruits and vegetables, high-protein options and organic products.

Billa Plans 12 Store Openings

Elsewhere, REWE-owned Billa has announced plans to open 12 stores in Bulgaria over the course of this year.

The retailer's first new store of the year opened earlier this month in Haskovo, representing an investment of BGN 2 million (€1 million). According to the retailer, the store features a modern design with digital innovations and self-service checkouts, offering a wide variety of over 7,000 SKUs.

