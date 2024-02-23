52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Lidl Denmark Opens 150th Store

By Dayeeta Das
    • Lidl Denmark has announced that it has opened its 150th store in the country in Østerbro.

    The new outlet is also Lidl Denmark's first store in the Copenhagen Municipality which does not sell tobacco and nicotine products.

    The discounter renovated empty shop premises at Østerbrogade 111-113 to a 1,200 square-metre outlet featuring a roof garden and a recreational area.

    It is the 12th 'smoke-free' store that Lidl has opened in the country.

    Last year, Lidl Denmark announced plans to phase out the sales of tobacco products in its own stores by the end of 2028, as it seeks to create a ‘smoke-free’ future.

    Store manager Adam Poulsen stated, "I spoke to many customers who think that it is perfectly fine that we do not sell tobacco and nicotine.

    "Whether you are a smoker yourself or not, fortunately most people understand the purpose of making tobacco less accessible, so that fewer people start smoking in the future."

    A 'Smoke-Free' Future

    The Cancer Society in Copenhagen supports Lidl's tobacco- and nicotine-free stores and chairperson Jesper Jessen-Kampp attended the inauguration to talk to customers about why the initiative is important for a 'smoke-free' future.

    Jessen-Kampp stated, "We are incredibly happy to witness the tobacco- and nicotine-free stores that Lidl is opening. Looking into accessibility, which right now is all too easy, is an important step in the right direction towards a smoke-free future.

    "The shop here is the very first convenience store on Østerbro, which does not sell tobacco and nicotine, but hopefully just the first of many. I look forward to more grocery stores and kiosks being inspired by this fantastic initiative.”

