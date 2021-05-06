Lidl Ireland To Roll Out COVID-19 Antigen Test Kits

Published on May 6 2021 10:29 AM in Retail tagged: Grocery / Lidl Ireland / Coronavirus / Antigen Test Kits

Lidl Ireland has announced that it is to launch COVID-19 antigen test kits in stores across the country from 7 May (tomorrow).

The pack, priced at €24.99, includes five test kits and will be available in 168 Lidl outlets across Ireland.

There will be a limit of five packs per customer, the retailer added.

The announcement follows the retailer’s commitment to offering all 6,000 employees in Ireland a free weekly antigen test from the beginning of April.

'Health And Safety'

Commenting on the announcement, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, JP Scally, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of our colleagues and customers. We are pleased to add these [antigen tests] to our range for our shoppers with hopes that they will offer some peace of mind as the country begins to reopen and progress through the vaccination programme.

“We know this is a worrying time for everyone, and we urge our shoppers to continue to follow the public health advice stringently. We hope that by offering these tests, they will add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice.”

Protective Solutions

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the retailer has introduced a host of industry-leading protective solutions in its network of stores, regional distribution centres, and offices.

The measures include innovative queue management systems, dedicated elderly shopping hours and a WhatsApp chatbot for shoppers to check store traffic in their local outlet.

Recently, Lidl was awarded ‘Best COVID-19 Response by a Retailer’ at the Irish Quality Food Awards for measures implemented by the company to tackle the pandemic.