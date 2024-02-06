Lidl Portugal, Pingo Doce Hit ESG Goals

Lidl Portugal has seen a 40% increase in the number of own-brand items with environmental and social certifications in four years, accounting for 22% of its total private-label offering.

This translates to over 730 certified products available nationwide, the discounter noted.

Lidl prioritises certifications for products with potential sustainability concerns, like cocoa, tea, pineapples, palm oil, fruits, vegetables, and textiles.

The discounter collaborates with reputable organisations like Fairtrade, MSC, ASC, FSC, and Rainforest Alliance/UTZ to ensure high standards for its certified products. Additionally, they demand responsible practices from their suppliers throughout the supply chain.

Lidl’s private-label cocoa, tea, pineapples, and palm oil are certified, while Global G.A.P and GRASP have certified 100% of fresh produce suppliers.

Lidl supports sustainable fishing and aquaculture through MSC and ASC certifications. Over 90% of the cotton used in private label brands is sustainably sourced, while all Lupilu children's clothing features GOTS-certified organic cotton.

Pingo Doce

Elsewhere, Portuguese supermarket chain Pingo Doce claims it has become a European leader in sustainable logistics, achieving a four-star rating in the prestigious Lean&Green initiative.

This marks a 55% reduction in their carbon footprint since 2018, propelling them to the top spot in Portugal and fourth place across Europe.

Joining Lean&Green in 2021, Pingo Doce quickly climbed the ranks, initially earning a three-star rating.

Pingo Doce's commitment to sustainability stretches back over a decade, with the Logistics Decarbonisation Project.

Key initiatives that paved the way for this recognition include circular transport, eliminating unnecessary supplier movements, and optimising store-to-store deliveries.

Parent company Jerónimo Martins posted a 21% jump in full-year sales, driven by a robust increase at its market-leading chain, Biedronka.

Sales at Pingo Doce supermarkets rose 7.9% to €4.9 billion, while in Colombia, its expanding Ara chain booked €2.4 billion, up 37.7% from a year earlier.