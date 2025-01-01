Jerónimo Martins
Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia
Portugal’s Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés has teamed up with Jerónimo Martins to bring Delta Q coffee capsules to Slovakia.
Jerónimo Martins' First-Quarter Profit Falls 31% As Margins Squeezed
Jerónimo Martins has reported a bigger than expected drop in first-quarter net profit as a hit to its margins from food price deflation more than of...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com