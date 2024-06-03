Lidl Unveils 'Italy's Greenest Supermarket'

Lidl Italia has opened what it describes as Italy’s most eco-friendly supermarket outlet.

The new supermarket in Villafranca di Verona, which replaces the existing Lidl store at the same location, was designed and built with sustainability in mind and is completely self-sufficient in terms of energy.

Circular Economy Approach

The new store priorities a circular economy approach. Construction materials include a wooden supporting structure sourced from PEFC-certified forests. This not only reduces the store's environmental footprint, by avoiding the use of 1,650 tonnes of concrete, but also creates a warmer and more inviting atmosphere.

Emilio Arduino, managing director of Central Services and Real Estate Development at Lidl Italia, said that the project originated from an idea conceived in Italy in 2018 and then developed collaboratively with Lidl's parent company.

Inspirational Store

"This prototype will inspire eco-sustainability efforts in all Lidl countries," he said. "The core principles are reducing energy consumption, minimising energy loss, lowering emissions, and introducing a new element – reusing construction materials at the end of their lifespan."

The Verona store features an optimised refrigeration systems that uses natural refrigerants like CO2 and propane, while a door system minimises cold air loss. Rainwater is collected and reused for watering plants, resulting in a 65% reduction in water usage.

These advancements came at a cost, with the investment in the new store being 20% to 25% higher than a standard building project, the discounter noted.

In addition, the store's designers faced additional challenges, as Marco Contini, architect, explained, "The client requested a low-energy building. This meant integrating high-performance building materials with systems not reliant on fossil fuels. The entire system is powered by electricity generated by over 500,000 kWh of photovoltaics."