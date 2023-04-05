Magali Daubinet-Salen Appointed CEO Of Casino's French Banners

Groupe Casino has announced the appointment of Magali Daubinet-Salen as the new chief executive of its various French supermarket banners, including the #Hyper Frais, Casino Supermarchés and Casino Proximités stores.

She replaces Tina Schuler in the role, the retailer said in a statement.

About Magali Daubinet-Salen

Daubinet-Salen has worked with Casino since 2007, when she was appointed as the head of management control for the group's Easydis subsidiary.

In 2011, she was appointed chief financial officer for various entities within Distribution Casino France (DCF: Easydis, Casino Supermarchés, Hypermarkets, etc), before being named chief operating officer of DCF in charge of France in September 2020. She was then appointed chief operating officer in charge of finance, procurement and logistics in January 2021, which led to her current role.

A graduate of ESC Clermont Business School, she has been a member of the Casino Group Executive Committee since June 2022.

New Role For Franprix CEO

Elsewhere, Vincent Doumerc, chief executive of Franprix, has been given additional responsibility for developing Leader Price, formerly part of Distribution Casino France.

Casino's #Hyper Frais banner replaces its former Géant Casino hypermarket brand, with the retailer stating last year that it was planning to have all hypermarkets converted to the new brand.

In March, Groupe Casino announced that it has entered into an 'exclusive agreement' with Teract to merge their French retail organisations.

