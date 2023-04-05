52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Magali Daubinet-Salen Appointed CEO Of Casino's French Banners

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Groupe Casino has announced the appointment of Magali Daubinet-Salen as the new chief executive of its various French supermarket banners, including the #Hyper Frais, Casino Supermarchés and Casino Proximités stores.

She replaces Tina Schuler in the role, the retailer said in a statement.

About Magali Daubinet-Salen

Daubinet-Salen has worked with Casino since 2007, when she was appointed as the head of management control for the group's Easydis subsidiary.

In 2011, she was appointed chief financial officer for various entities within Distribution Casino France (DCF: Easydis, Casino Supermarchés, Hypermarkets, etc), before being named chief operating officer of DCF in charge of France in September 2020. She was then appointed chief operating officer in charge of finance, procurement and logistics in January 2021, which led to her current role.

A graduate of ESC Clermont Business School, she has been a member of the Casino Group Executive Committee since June 2022.

Read More: Groupe Casino To Merge French Business With Teract

New Role For Franprix CEO

Elsewhere, Vincent Doumerc, chief executive of Franprix, has been given additional responsibility for developing Leader Price, formerly part of Distribution Casino France.

Casino's #Hyper Frais banner replaces its former Géant Casino hypermarket brand, with the retailer stating last year that it was planning to have all hypermarkets converted to the new brand.

In March, Groupe Casino announced that it has entered into an 'exclusive agreement' with Teract to merge their French retail organisations.

Read More: Shares In French Retailer Casino Slump After Moody's Downgrade

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walmart Sees Sustained Pressure From Inflation, Will Slow Hiring Pace
2
Retail

Seven In Ten Italians Consumers Shop In Discount Stores
3
Retail

ISM Cologne: The Sweetest Event Of The Year
4
Retail

Italy Retail Sales Fall In February As Food Buying Contracts
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com