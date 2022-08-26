Maxima Latvia Opens Maxima X Store In Bauska

Lithuanian retailer Maxima Latvia has opened a new concept 'Maxima X' store in Bauska, Pionieru iela 2, following months of renovation.

This marks the 45th store of the 'My Shop' concept in Latvia, where the assortment and arrangement of goods are both designed to be convenient and understandable for customers, as well as to facilitate store employees.

'Heart Of Bauska'

Elīna Stībele, director of Maxima Latvija retail chains, commented, "Maxima X is located almost in the heart of Bauska, and from today it has joined the large number of stores in the 'My Shop' concept. The redevelopment of this store will have a positive impact on the store's employees, local residents and visitors alike, as the work process will be more efficient and the shopping experience more enjoyable.

"The unified concept means that when entering the 'My Shop' concept stores, the product placement is similar, making it easy to navigate the stores and find the products you need much faster, regardless of whether you are shopping in the capital or in the regions."

Store Highlights

Maxima Latvia has invested over €145 000 in the renovation of the store, including upgrading the premises, making it more spacious and providing a more comfortable working and shopping environment for the region's residents.

The store's sales floor has been equipped with environmentally friendly technical solutions, such as LED lighting, as well as new and modernised equipment and energy-efficient solutions in the choice of equipment.

In addition, product displays and special offers have been made clearer and easier to see.

Other innovations include the implementation of measures to help employees perform their tasks more efficiently.

Maxima X

The new 'Maxima X' format stores have been redesigned to ensure that the layout allows customers to view products and promotions in the most accessible places, such as at the front of the store.

The existing assortment has also been tailored to customers' needs, with the shelves stocked with the most popular items, making the shopping process faster.

Maxima X format stores also offer a wide range of Meister Mark's ready-to-eat takeaways and a wide assortment of fresh vegetables and fruit.

