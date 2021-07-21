Maxima Receives Platinum Rating In Sustainability Index

Published on Jul 21 2021 12:59 PM in Retail tagged: Maxima / Latvia / Sustainability Index / Maxima Latvija

Lithuanian retailer Maxima has been awarded a platinum rating in the Sustainability Index, based on its performance and positive impact on society, the environment, and Latvia as a whole.

The retailer is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first store opening in Latvia.

Twenty Years In Latvia

Since its launch 20 years ago, Maxima has worked with both local manufacturers and the world's leading brands to meet the company's needs and offer a diverse range of high-quality products at the best price.

One in three food products in stores is produced in Latvia, with local products constituting about half of the goods sold, the retailer noted.

In order to offer a wide range of local products and promote the choice of buyers in favor of domestic products, Maxima's collaborates with around 500 Latvian manufacturers, who supply more than 10,000 domestic products throughout its chain of stores.

Customers have praised Maxima's efforts to provide the highest quality products at low prices. As a result, the company has repeatedly featured in the list of recipients of the 'Best Buy Award' by the international certification association ICERTIAS.

The group also has a long tradition of focusing on efficiency and innovation by implementing a range of digital solutions for the convenience of customers and employees.

In 2009, new self-service cash registers were installed, a first in Latvia, with the current number across stores reaching 544.

The retailer is also working on various artificial intelligence solutions for the convenience of customers and employees.

Electronic price tags, new self-service checkouts with 'Scan & Go' solutions, a mobile app with payment options, and other technological innovations have also been closely integrated into the company's daily functioning.

The e-commerce segment is also being significantly developed, providing the opportunity to order products in Latvia's largest grocery e-store, Barbora.lv.

Platinum Rating

Along with the company's growth, Maxima Latvia has also made significant contributions to the Latvian economy.

Over the past five years, its total investment in Latvia has exceeded €100 million. In addition, the company has paid the same amount in taxes to the state budget over the past three years.

The company has invested in various socially important initiatives, such as promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, ensuring equal opportunities for all children to grow up healthy, and supporting socially disadvantaged groups.

Tomas Rupšys, head of Maxima Latvia, said, "It is a real pleasure that on our 20th anniversary we have received the high rating of the Platinum Sustainability Index, which we have been striving for all these years.

"A responsible approach and care for our employees, their well-being, pleasant shopping experience for customers and low prices for high-quality goods, economic and partner growth, as well as the environment will be among Maxima's top priorities."

