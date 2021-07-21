ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Maxima Receives Platinum Rating In Sustainability Index

Published on Jul 21 2021 12:59 PM in Retail tagged: Maxima / Latvia / Sustainability Index / Maxima Latvija

Maxima Receives Platinum Rating In Sustainability Index

Lithuanian retailer Maxima has been awarded a platinum rating in the Sustainability Index, based on its performance and positive impact on society, the environment, and Latvia as a whole.

The retailer is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first store opening in Latvia.

Twenty Years In Latvia

Since its launch 20 years ago, Maxima has worked with both local manufacturers and the world's leading brands to meet the company's needs and offer a diverse range of high-quality products at the best price. 

One in three food products in stores is produced in Latvia, with local products constituting about half of the goods sold, the retailer noted.

In order to offer a wide range of local products and promote the choice of buyers in favor of domestic products, Maxima's collaborates with around 500 Latvian manufacturers, who supply more than 10,000 domestic products throughout its chain of stores.

Customers have praised Maxima's efforts to provide the highest quality products at low prices. As a result, the company has repeatedly featured in the list of recipients of the 'Best Buy Award' by the international certification association ICERTIAS.

The group also has a long tradition of focusing on efficiency and innovation by implementing a range of digital solutions for the convenience of customers and employees.

In 2009, new self-service cash registers were installed, a first in Latvia, with the current number across stores reaching 544.

The retailer is also working on various artificial intelligence solutions for the convenience of customers and employees. 

Electronic price tags, new self-service checkouts with 'Scan & Go' solutions, a mobile app with payment options, and other technological innovations have also been closely integrated into the company's daily functioning. 

Advertisement

The e-commerce segment is also being significantly developed, providing the opportunity to order products in Latvia's largest grocery e-store, Barbora.lv.

Platinum Rating

Along with the company's growth, Maxima Latvia has also made significant contributions to the Latvian economy. 

Over the past five years, its total investment in Latvia has exceeded €100 million. In addition, the company has paid the same amount in taxes to the state budget over the past three years. 

The company has invested in various socially important initiatives, such as promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, ensuring equal opportunities for all children to grow up healthy, and supporting socially disadvantaged groups. 

Tomas Rupšys, head of Maxima Latvia, said, "It is a real pleasure that on our 20th anniversary we have received the high rating of the Platinum Sustainability Index, which we have been striving for all these years. 

"A responsible approach and care for our employees, their well-being, pleasant shopping experience for customers and low prices for high-quality goods, economic and partner growth, as well as the environment will be among Maxima's top priorities." 

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Maxima Latvia Announces Departure Of Chief Corporate Officer

Maxima Latvia Announces Departure Of Chief Corporate Officer
Maxima Introduces Digital Receipts For Purchases

Maxima Introduces Digital Receipts For Purchases
Maxima To Invest More Than €1m In Digitalisation In 2020

Maxima To Invest More Than €1m In Digitalisation In 2020
Maxima Latvija Introduces Stricter Social Distancing Measures

Maxima Latvija Introduces Stricter Social Distancing Measures
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Who Is Kenneth McGrath? The Irishman One Rung Away From The Top Job At Lidl Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Who Is Kenneth McGrath? The Irishman One Rung Away From The Top Job At Lidl
Rule Of Law Central To Making Europe’s Economy Work: EuroCommerce Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Rule Of Law Central To Making Europe’s Economy Work: EuroCommerce
Kroger Names Rob Quast As Head Of Investor Relations Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Kroger Names Rob Quast As Head Of Investor Relations
Retail Sales Up At S Group, Boosted By Convenience, Forecourt Operations Wed, 21 Jul 2021

Retail Sales Up At S Group, Boosted By Convenience, Forecourt Operations
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN