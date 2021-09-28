Maxima Recognised As Latvia’s ‘Most Loved’ Retail Brand | ESM Magazine

ESM Magazine

Maxima Recognised As Latvia’s ‘Most Loved’ Retail Brand

Published on Sep 28 2021 12:25 PM in Retail tagged: Grocery / Maxima / Latvia / Baltics

Loved Brands in Retail (1)
Maxima Latvija has been recognised as the number one most loved retail brand in the country as well as the best value for money brand for the third year in a row, according to the latest rankings from Baltic Brand Forum.

The company has also made it into the top three overall most loved brands in Latvia and was named the second most loved brand among all brands in the Baltics.

Gundega Laugale, director of marketing at Maxima Latvija, said, "Maxima Latvija is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. During this time, the company has grown, developed and constantly improved and the needs of our customers and employees have remained at the heart of what we do.

"We are truly pleased and proud that, for the third year in a row, Maxima has been recognised by the public as a favourite choice; this result has been achieved after years of targeted teamwork."

Enhance Customer Experience

Laugale added that the company is continuing its efforts to enhance customer experience through the rollout of its 'My Store' concept, which involves making Maxima stores more intuitive, expansive and convenient for both customers and employees.

The retailer is also implementing measures to ensure that more consumers have access to high-quality products at lower prices.

The company is expanding its partnership with local producers to source goods, which also benefits the Latvian economy and the public.

Earlier in May, Maxima emerged as the most popular brand in Latvia, according to a survey in the Baltics by Kantar Emor.

The retailer has also been awarded a platinum rating in the Sustainability Index - the highest rating - based on its performance and positive impact on society, the environment, and Latvia as a whole.

The company reported a year-on-year revenue growth of 6.5%, to €2.18 billion, in the first half of its financial year ended 30 June 2021.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

