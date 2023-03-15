McCain Foods Announces $600m Investment In Coaldale Facility

McCain Foods has announced a $600-million (€560 million) investment in its Alberta-based Coaldale facility, which it plans to double in size.

The Canadian multinational frozen food company says the project is a 'significant economic boost' for the region that will create 260 new jobs.

McCain Foods has operated a processing facility in Coaldale since 2000. Currently, it employs approximately 225 people and works with potato farmers across Southern Alberta.

The expansion in Coaldale will see the installation of two new production lines. Once fully operational, the expansion project will add both hourly and salaried employees to work on these lines, more than doubling the workforce at Coaldale to 485.

Construction on the expansion is expected to start later this year, the company added.

'Largest Global Investment'

“The development in Alberta marks our largest global investment in our 65-year history, totalling $600 million (€560 million), while underscoring our commitment to the future of agriculture and innovation in Canada," said Max Koeune, president and chief executive officer of McCain Foods.

"This will fuel continued growth for the business, allowing us to serve key markets further by bringing customers high quality potatoes that begin with our dedicated local farming community.”

Sustainability Commitments

McCain Foods has noted that to align with its sustainability commitments, best practices will be implemented to ensure that the new facility helps McCain continue to work towards its goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations to half by the end of the decade.

The expansion will include addition of wind turbines and solar panels to provide 100% renewable electricity to the Coaldale site. Additionally, renewable biogas generated at the wastewater treatment facility will be maximized and transported to the steam boilers to offset natural gas demands.

To further build on sustainability efforts, a water recycling system will be implemented to produce clean potable water to be used in the manufacturing process.

