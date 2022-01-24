Subscribe Login
Retail

Mercadona Announces 6.5% Wage Hike For Entire Workforce

Spanish retailer Mercadona has announced that its management committee has agreed to increase the wages of its entire workforce by 6.5%.

The measure will benefit more than 93,300 people working for the company in Spain and the decision aligns with its Total Quality Model, the company added.

The company added that the measure has been ‘adopted within a complex scenario’, wherein each employee is essential in ensuring that the company meets customers’ demands amid the pandemic.

According to a study by local consumer rights organisation – Deco – Mercadona emerged as the favourite supermarket of Portuguese consumers.

Minimum Entry Salary

The minimum entry salary at Mercadona during the first year will be €1,425 gross per month, or €87 more per month than in 2021, effective 1 January 2022.

Mercadona has been promoting an HR policy that is committed to conciliation, training, and the personal and professional development of its workforce.

It added that this salary increase reinforces its commitment to stable and quality employment.

More than 25 years ago, the company decided to commence the process of making its entire workforce permanent.

Elsewhere, in October of last year, the retailer marked one year since the launch of its Strategy 6.25 initiative, with which it is seeking to reduce the plastic in its packaging by 25% by 2025.

Under the six-point plan, Mercadona is also aiming to make all plastic in its products recyclable, and to recycle all the plastic waste it generates.

