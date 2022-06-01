Mercadona Participates In Operación Kilo de Primavera

Spanish retailer Mercadona has joined the Operation Kilo de Primavera, a campaign organised by the Spanish Federation of Food Banks, which runs from May 30 to June 4.

A total of 1,402 of the group's stores in Spain will participate in the operation, where customers can make donations at the moment of purchase, which will go towards donations to those in need. Operation Kilo De Primavera

Customers can make donations in multiples of €1. The amounts donated will be used to purchase food, which in turn will be delivered to each of the participating Food Banks.

Mercadona, which recently reported an increase in full-year like-for-like sales is collaborating in this social initiative to encourage customers to help support the most needy in society, it said.

Social Responsibility

Mercadona's Social Responsibility Plan addresses the social and ethical components through different lines of sustainable action that reinforce its commitment to shared growth.

In addition, it operates its own Environmental Management System, based on the principles of the circular economy and focused on logistics optimisation, energy efficiency, waste management, sustainable production, and the reduction of plastic.

In this sense, the retailer, together with its suppliers, is seeking a triple objective by 2025: reduce plastic by 25%, make all packaging made of this material recyclable, and recycle all plastic waste.

Mercadona is also working on a Sustainable Urban Distribution Project, seeking to improve air quality in the cities it operates in through trucks and vans powered by cleaner and more efficient technologies.

