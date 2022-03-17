Mercadona Sees LFL Sales Up, Net Profit Down In FY2021

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona reported 3.3% annual growth in like-for-like sales, to €27.8 billion, in its financial year 2021.

Of this total, €27.4 billion was generated in Spain, and the remaining €415 million Portugal, where the banner acquired a 3% market share after two years.

Mercadona opted not to pass on to its customers the significant increases of raw materials, transport, and industrial prices, which had a negative impact of €100 million on its operating margins and resulted in a 6% reduction in its net profit, which stood at €680 million in 2021.

The company's total investments amounted to €1.2 billion (€1.1 billion in Spain).

Mercadona opened 79 new supermarkets last year (nine in Portugal) and closed 58 that did not fit its more efficient and sustainable store model, ending 2021 with 1,662 stores (1,633 in Spain and 29 in Portugal).

The retailer renovated 84 shops, closing the year with 1,200 supermarkets adapted to the Efficient Store Model (Store 8).

It also continued the roll-out of its ready-to-eat section, now present in 825 shops.

Digital Transformation

Last year, Mercadona invested €1.2 billion in its transformation to a more digital, productive and sustainable business model, in addition to more than €49 million in different sustainability initiatives and measures.

In Spain, it consolidated the online shopping service (Colmeias and Telecompra) and increased sales to €510 million (+40%), while Mercadona Online (Colmeias) saw orders increase to 1.8 million, compared to 1.2 million in 2020.

The retailer plans to invest €1.1 billion in 2022, mainly to open 68 new supermarkets (58 in Spain and ten in Portugal), refurbish 43 supermarkets, and set up the ready-to-eat section in a further 150 supermarkets.

Mercadona added that 2022 will be ‘a very difficult year’ due to higher inflation, which will require an increase of more than €500 million in expenditure.

To minimise this impact, the company will continue to focus on productivity and the efficiency of processes, to be increasingly competitive.

Read More: Mercadona Announces 6.5% Wage Hike For Entire Workforce

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.