52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Mercadona To Step Up Growth In Portugal With 11 New Stores

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mercadona To Step Up Growth In Portugal With 11 New Stores

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona plans to open 11 new stores in Portugal 2024 as it seeks to boost its presence in the country.

The expansion will push its store count to 60 by year-end and mark its entry into two new districts: Guarda and Évora.

Mercadona will open new stores in Guarda, Oliveira de Azeméis, Coimbra (Solum and Eiras), Leiria, Évora, Vila Nova de Gaia (Canelas), Sintra (Rio de Mouro), Maia (Moreira), Seixal (Fernão Ferro), and Barreiro (Lavradio).

Logistics Facility

Additionally, to support its growing network, the retailer is set to open its largest logistics block in the Iberian Peninsula in the second half of 2024 in Almeirim (Santarém).

This will complement its first storage facility in Póvoa de Varzim (Porto), which opened back in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its first Portuguese store opened in Canidelo, Vila Nova de Gaia, in 2019, Mercadona has steadily expanded, initially focusing on the northern region before reaching the Lisbon Metropolitan Area in 2022. Currently, the chain operates around 49 stores across 10 districts.

In addition to supermarkets and logistics units, Mercadona also has two innovation centres (in Matosinhos and Lisbon) that play a crucial role in understanding customer preferences and tailoring products to match the Portuguese shopping basket.

Performance In Portugal Exceeds Expectations

Mercadona's venture into Portugal has exceeded expectations, according to Inês Santos, director of institutional relations at Mercadona in Portugal.

In an interview for Portuguese daily Jornal Económico, she expressed surprise that several of their 49 Portuguese stores rank among the chain's top performers in sales, a feat achieved in just five years.

She pointed out that this success reflects investment of €800 million in the country from 2019 to 2023. A significant portion (€225 million) went towards the Almeirim logistics hub, the largest in its entire network. While investments will decrease in 2024 due to the hub's completion, expansion continues with the 11 new stores.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dia Earmarks €150m For Promotions In 2024
Dia Earmarks &euro;150m For Promotions In 2024
2
Retail

Carrefour Sees Sales Up In France Across All Channels
Carrefour Sees Sales Up In France Across All Channels
3
Retail

Walmart Posts 3.9% Increase In Comparable Sales In Q4
Walmart Posts 3.9% Increase In Comparable Sales In Q4
4
Retail

Carrefour Brasil Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss Following Store Closures
Carrefour Brasil Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss Following Store Closures
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com