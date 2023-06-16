Metro AG Finance Chief Christian Baier Steps Down

Metro AG has announced that its chief financial officer Christian Baier has stepped down as he wishes to pursue professional opportunities outside the organisation.

The German wholesaler has reached an agreement, based on mutual consent, which will see him leave the company on 30 September.

Metro has initiated a search process for his successor.

Jürgen Steinemann, chair of the supervisory board of Metro AG said, "Christian Baier has played a key role in transforming Metro from a conglomerate to a focused food wholesaler.[...]

"On behalf of the supervisory board, I would like to thank Christian Baier for his intensive and successful work over the past 12 years. He has ensured a stable financial position even in difficult phases such as the pandemic."

Christian Baier

Baier is an experienced professional who joined Metro in 2011.

Before being appointed to the management board of Metro AG in November 2016, he held various management positions, including group director of strategy, business innovation and M&A and chief financial officer of Metro Cash & Carry.

Baier commented, "I have been passionate about working for Metro, the job has been exciting, and the teams are great. I am proud to have played a role in the successful focusing of Metro.

"The company is very well positioned for the future with its sCore strategy. Together with my colleagues, we have also successfully initiated the digital transformation of the finance organisation. Now is the right time for me to start something new."

