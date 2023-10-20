Metro AG Reports Sales Growth Of 8.8% In FY 2022/23

Wholesale operator Metro AG has closed its financial year 2022/23 with sales growth of 8.8%, which is in the upper half of its guidance range (5% to 10%) .

The company expects EBITDA to be in the lower half of the guidance range, the wholesaler noted in a trading update.

In the fourth quarter, sales in local currency increased by 5.4% year-on-year, with all business units contributing to this growth.

Business segments in the east registered growth of 10.3%, while the west saw growth of 3.8%.

Sales in Germany increased by 0.8%, which Russia reported growth of 1.3%.

The performance of delivery buisnesses Pro à Pro France, Pro a Pro Spain and Aviludo, as well as the sales of the Sweden-based delivery specialist JHB, also contributed to this growth.

Due to negative exchange rate developments in Türkiye and Russia, reported sales declined by 1.1% to €7.9 billion.

sCore Strategy

Commenting on the company's performance, Dr Steffen Greubel, CEO of Metro AG stated, "This demonstrates that the consistent focus on the implementation of the sCore strategy is paying off and we are making clear progress towards strengthening delivery, online business and the optimisation of the wholesale approach for our stores.

"At the same time, we are laying the proper groundwork for the future with sCore and our multichannel strategy. The outlook for the next financial year remains challenging. Taking into account our continued growth in the previous financial year, we are well positioned to achieve our 2030 ambition."

In the third quarter, Metro AG has reported a 5.9% increase in currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales. Sales in local currency were up 2.5% in the quarter.