Retail

Metro To Invest €18m In Remodelling Its Düsseldorf Campus

By Dayeeta Das
German wholesaler Metro is investing €18 million in the remodelling the office buildings in its Düsseldorf campus.

The project will see the company redesign and develop its existing premises into modern office spaces.

The initiative will help create a physical working environment that supports the transformation to a pure wholesaler in the course of its sCore growth strategy, the company noted.

The company expects to bring all Metro companies closer together, intensify cross-company and cross-divisional exchange, and create modern and contemporary workplaces.

Parts of the existing Metro administrative buildings will be made accessible to the public through gastronomy and retail uses on the ground floor and opened up to the neighbourhood, while vacant office space will be re-let to external companies, the company added.

'Central Importance'

Christiane Giesen, chief people and culture officer and labour director of Metro AG said, "Our headquarters in Düsseldorf is of central importance for our company. We are a globally operating company and our home base is Düsseldorf. [...]

"I am personally very much looking forward to the implementation of a modern concept that meets the needs of employees and us as an employer in equal measure. It will create a place where people like to meet to work together and exchange ideas"

Construction of the 'One Metro' campus will commence in autumn 2023 and the redevelopment is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The wholesaler reported a 5.9% increase in currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales in the third quarter of its financial year. Sales in local currency were up 2.5% in the quarter.

