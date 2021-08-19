ESM Magazine

Montenegro’s Domaća Trgovina Rolls Out New Store Concept

Montenegro-based retail group Domaća Trgovina has rolled out a new urban store concept in ten locations across the Adriatic coast.

The City Market concept has been developed for everyday and easy shopping. It is tailored to meet the needs of the local population as well as tourists, in terms of product assortment and availability.

Fresh fruits, vegetables and packaged meats are always available, as are a variety of pastries and breads, prepared in the in-store bakery, and other necessary groceries.

In addition, City Market offers a large selection of ready-made meat for lunch as well as semi-finished dishes, fruit and vegetables.

The first City Market was opened last year in Meljine, which helped the retailer further develop the concept and adapt it to consumers' needs.

So far, City Market stores have opened their doors in four more cities: Kotor, Tivat, Herceg Novi and Budva.

Modernisation Project

Parallel to the rollout of the new store concept, Domaća Trgovina is also modernising its sales network and improving services, with the aim of responding to market needs in a timely manner.

Domaća Trgovina is the fourth largest retailer in Montenegro in terms of turnover. It ended 2020 with a turnover of €70.3 million, down 19% compared to the previous year.

The Podgorica-based retailer operates two other store concepts – Aroma Market supermarkets, which is also present in Serbia, and the Conto discount stores.

Besides its own private-label brands Montella and BiDar, Domaća Trgovina is also the exclusive distributor of private-label brands from Italian retailer Conad in Montenegro and Serbia.

In 202, the financial performance of the four largest grocery retailers in Montenegro were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data.

