More AH To Go Stores To Open In BP Filling Stations In The Netherlands

Published on Sep 21 2021 12:25 PM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Netherlands / AH To Go / BP Filling Stations

Albert Heijn and BP will commence the rollout of AH To Go stores in more than 100 gas stations in the Netherlands after a successful trial.

The initiative will see the companies add AH To Go stores to 15 filling stations this year, beginning with BP Vliete on the A58 near Krabbendijke in Zeeland this week.

In 2022, another 80 filling stations will see the opening of the on-the-go format outlet.

AH To Go offers tasty, fresh food and drinks for on-the-go customers. The product assortment has been tailored to meet the needs of consumers.

It includes a wide range of freshly prepared food – hot and cold to order – and drinks for on the road, such as barista-quality coffee, sandwiches, salads, croissants, snacks, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as vegetable juices.

In addition, customers will also find automotive products, such as Castrol motor oil and windshield washer fluid.

The Rollout

With the opening of BP Vliete, ten BP gas stations will have an Albert Heijn To Go outlet.

Until the end of this year, an AH To Go will be added every week, taking the total number to 24 locations by the end of 2021.

Albert Heijn added that the collaboration with BP aligns with Albert Heijn's ambition to offer services for customers always and everywhere: around the corner and on the road, such as at train stations, colleges, hospitals and gas stations.

For BP, the partnership with Albert Heijn contributes to implementing its strategy to redefine and expand its convenience offer worldwide, offering road users everything they need in easily accessible locations with extended opening hours.

