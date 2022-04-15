More Than Half Of French Consumers Have A 'Positive' View Of Grocery Market

Some 56% of French consumers have a 'positive' view of the grocery sector, a new study by L’IFOP and France Commerce has found.

This means that positive perceptions about the sector are roughly on a par with that of the luxury goods industry (57%) and energy (56%), and slightly higher than that of the food industry (53%).

Tourism, catering and agriculture are the sectors with the highest positive perceptions, with around four fifths of consumers having a positive view of these industries.

Some 83% of respondents to the survey said that the grocery sector has 'played an essential role' during the COVID-19 pandemic, while a similar number (84%) believe the sector to be of strategic benefit for the French economy.

'Optimistic About The Future'

Around two-thirds (64%) say that they are 'optimistic' about the future of the sector, and are in favour of most of the developments currently underway, although just over half (56%) believe that the grocery industry is committed to digital transformation.

Fewer still say that the grocery sector is committed to sustainable development and CSR (37%), the study found, although those under 35 are more positive on this subject (42%).

Retailers needs to make employment in the sector more attractive, support environmental measures and bolster the in-store experience, respondents said.

An overwhelming majority (93%) said that they believed the sector should do more to hire young people through apprenticeships and work programmes, while 86% believe it should make a concerted effort to employ people from more diverse backgrounds.

In addition, 80% of respondents said that retailers should do more to facilitate an eco-friendly transition, while improving the store experience was cited by more than 60% of respondents.

