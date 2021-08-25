ESM Magazine

Morrisons Set To Enter FTSE 100 As M&A Interest Boost Shares

Published on Aug 25 2021 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: Morrisons / Clayton / FTSE 100 / Dubilier &amp; Rice

British supermarket Morrisons is set to enter the FTSE 100 index, Britain's blue chip benchmark, after its share price surged over 60% since receiving an offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in June.

Index manager FTSE Russell placed Morrisons on its 'indicative FTSE 100 Additions' list on 24 August and said it would make a final announcement on Wednesday 1 September based on the data collected at the close on 31 August.

Morrisons, at the heart of a $9.5 billion bidding war between US-based CD&R and a consortium led by SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group, is now valued at about £7 billion ($9.6 bn).

Its membership in the index could prove short-lived with the bidders set to take the supermarket chain private.

Market Capitalisation

Currently a member of the midcap index FTSE 250, Morrisons' market capitalisation now dwarfs several members of the FTSE 100, such as British broadcaster ITV and engineering specialist Weir Group, worth £4.6 and £4.3 billion respectively.

Both companies are set to be expelled from the FTSE 100 blue-chip index along with Just Eat Takeaway.com .

The food delivery's 'nationality has been reassigned from the UK to the Netherlands, making the company ineligible for the FTSE UK Index Series', Index manager FTSE Russell explained in a statement.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals and British engineering group Meggitt which is at the centre of a takeover battle, are both set to enter the FTSE 100 index, FTSE Russell said.

Elsewhere, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) said the pension rights of the Morrisons management team and employees will be 'fully safeguarded' once its takeover offer for the British supermarket chain becomes effective.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

