M&S Promises 'Surprise' From Reshaped Business

Published on Jul 7 2021 6:59 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Marks &amp; Spencer

British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer is emerging from the COVID-19 crisis as a very different business that will surprise people with its financial performance, chairman Archie Norman has said.

Norman and chief executive Steve Rowe believe the pandemic has masked progress the 137-year-old group has made in its latest attempt at a turnaround after decades of failures.

They have focused on transforming the culture in M&S, improving the quality and value of its clothing and food products, while reshaping its store estate and investing in technology and e-commerce, including a venture with online supermarket Ocado.

'A New And Reshaped Business'

"We sort of feel we're emerging from the pandemic and lockdown, like emerging from a chrysalis, a new and reshaped business," Norman told shareholders attending M&S's annual general meeting, held virtually for a second successive year.

"We think we're going to surprise a few people, not just hopefully with our financial performance but also with the things we do to demonstrate that M&S has really changed," he said.

Norman, chairman since 2017, said the management had moved on from fixing the basics in the business.

'Growth' Phase

"We're now into a new phase and we'd like to think that new phase is about growth," he said, adding this meant expanding sales and market share.

"We're here to create a growing business, absolutely not in the business of managing decline, we're investing for the future," he said, adding the retailer was "very confident" about the year ahead.

In May, M&S reported an 88% slump in 2020-21 profit but forecast a rebound in 2021-22.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

