Natural & Organic Products Europe Opens This Week

Advocates of natural, organic and sustainable products are busy preparing for Natural & Organic Products Europe trade show (NOPEX) this week.

The biggest showcase for retail professionals will open its doors at ExCeL London on Sunday (16 April) and Monday (17 April) – helping to facilitate trade across Europe since 1997.

For the past three decades Natural & Organic Products Europe has stood firmly at the centre of the natural products industry, platforming new businesses and thousands of pioneering natural, organic, sustainable, free-from and healthy products across five sections: Natural Food, Natural Beauty & Spa, Natural Health, Eco Living and Vegan World.

What’s On?

Now with organic and sustainable principles more important than ever before, the show will feature a range of important initiatives, making it an unmissable date in the diary for thousands of retailers, both big and small.

This includes ‘Independent Day’ on Sunday (16 April), the Natural Beauty Retail Awards, the two innovation showcases, the free-to-attend seminar programme, International Pavilions, the show’s partnership with Carma, plus the new and exciting Launchpad zone.

As well as a range of important independents, the guest list includes the purchasing teams from Boots UK and Whole Foods Market UK, who have set up ‘speed dating style’ meetings with a selection of brands across the two days.

Similarly, the Natural Products theatre will see the return of the 'Pitch to the Buyer Live' with Holland & Barrett’s buying team – a popular draw for many visitors.

To find out more about what’s on at the show, please visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk/whats-on.

Free registration closes at midnight on Saturday, 15 April, and a £25 door fee will apply afterwards. To register, please visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk.

