ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass

Published on Jun 23 2021 1:43 PM in Retail tagged: Germany / Sustainability / Netto Marken-Discount / Sustainability Compass

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass

Netto Marken-Discount has introduced a sustainability compass, which the retailer claims is a first among food discounters in Germany.

The retailer hopes to make it easier for its customers to shop in a more environmentally friendly manner.

Sustainability Compass

To begin with, Netto is introducing the sustainability compass in its nationwide network of branches for various drugstore and pet food items.

In the future, the labelling will be extended to other product areas, the retailer added.

Four different symbols show whether an article fulfils the environmental criteria for areas such as biodiversity, resource protection, freshwater protection, and climate protection.

The symbols will be displayed on the price tag of products in Netto Marken-Discount stores, the app and the website.

The compass is based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Widely recognised certificates and seals, such as the EU organic seal, the Blue Angel, or FSC, are also used to evaluate the articles.

Christina Stylianou, head of Netto corporate communications, said, "Netto Marken-Discount is aware of its responsibility towards the environment and advocates more orientation when shopping. 

"With the sustainability compass, we are pioneers in the discount landscape and make an important contribution to more responsible behaviour."

Sustainability Aspects

Netto Marken-Discount has placed a strong emphasis on the environment and ensures that its purchasing strategy takes sustainability aspects into account.

Across its range of around 5,000 items, the discounter offers a large selection of more responsible alternatives.

Consumers can now identify products that protect the environment and resources at a glance using the sustainability compass.

Since 2019, the retailer has campaigned for more transparent consumer orientation with its 'Recipe without microplastic' seal.

Since then, around 120 own-brand items on Netto Marken-Discount's drugstore shelves have obtained the seal.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Globus To Take Over Real Store In Mannheim

Globus To Take Over Real Store In Mannheim
Edeka Nord Sees Solid Sales Growth In FY2020

Edeka Nord Sees Solid Sales Growth In FY2020
Amazon Increases Minimum Pay In Germany

Amazon Increases Minimum Pay In Germany
Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation

Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Carrefour Introduces Eco-Score On Products Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Carrefour Introduces Eco-Score On Products
Albert Heijn Opens 300th Renovated Store In Heiloo Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Albert Heijn Opens 300th Renovated Store In Heiloo
Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020 Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020
UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says Wed, 23 Jun 2021

UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN