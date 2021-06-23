Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass

Published on Jun 23 2021 1:43 PM in Retail tagged: Germany / Sustainability / Netto Marken-Discount / Sustainability Compass

Netto Marken-Discount has introduced a sustainability compass, which the retailer claims is a first among food discounters in Germany.

The retailer hopes to make it easier for its customers to shop in a more environmentally friendly manner.

Sustainability Compass

To begin with, Netto is introducing the sustainability compass in its nationwide network of branches for various drugstore and pet food items.

In the future, the labelling will be extended to other product areas, the retailer added.

Four different symbols show whether an article fulfils the environmental criteria for areas such as biodiversity, resource protection, freshwater protection, and climate protection.

The symbols will be displayed on the price tag of products in Netto Marken-Discount stores, the app and the website.

The compass is based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Widely recognised certificates and seals, such as the EU organic seal, the Blue Angel, or FSC, are also used to evaluate the articles.

Christina Stylianou, head of Netto corporate communications, said, "Netto Marken-Discount is aware of its responsibility towards the environment and advocates more orientation when shopping.

"With the sustainability compass, we are pioneers in the discount landscape and make an important contribution to more responsible behaviour."

Sustainability Aspects

Netto Marken-Discount has placed a strong emphasis on the environment and ensures that its purchasing strategy takes sustainability aspects into account.

Across its range of around 5,000 items, the discounter offers a large selection of more responsible alternatives.

Consumers can now identify products that protect the environment and resources at a glance using the sustainability compass.

Since 2019, the retailer has campaigned for more transparent consumer orientation with its 'Recipe without microplastic' seal.

Since then, around 120 own-brand items on Netto Marken-Discount's drugstore shelves have obtained the seal.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.