Netto Marken-Discount Launches Campaign On Conscious Nutrition

Netto Marken-Discount has launched the 'Nachhaltiger ins neue Jahr' (more sustainable into the new year) campaign to help customers choose more conscious and sustainable nutrition.

This January, the retail will focus on vegan lifestyles and offer a large selection of vegan foods, such as meat substitutes.

The campaign is accompanied both online and offline with comprehensive 360-degree communication with flyers, advertisements, POS material, and a new TV commercial.

In 2021, around 580,000 participants decided not to use animal products for 31 days at the start of the year. According to a 2020 survey by Statista, over a million people across Germany are already vegan.

Vegan And Vegetarian Products At Netto

Conscious and sustainable nutrition is becoming more and more important for many people. The number of people in Germany who eat vegetarian or vegan doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year, and close to 10% now eat meat-free diets.

Netto Marken-Discount will highlight a large selection of vegan and vegetarian foods and organic products across its stores from 3 January to 29 January 2022, and again from 21 February to 5 March 2022.

In addition to branded products, the retailer also offers an extensive range of vegan and vegetarian private-label products.

During the campaign period, the focus will be on own-brand products from BioBio and Vehappy.

Customers will find up to 350 vegetarian and vegan alternatives on the shelves all year round - many of which are also organic, the retailer noted.

These include veggie specialties such as roast strips, vegan balls, tofu Bolognese and tofu in various variants as a vegan offer and vegetarian items such as patties in the varieties of vegetables, natural, and green curry.

