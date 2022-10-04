Subscribe Login
New Convenience Store Format Arrives In Italy

A new convenience store format is being rolled out in Italy, which offers consumers the possibility of round-the-clock shopping, seven days a week, according to media reports.

The first Slipop store opened its doors on 30 September in Monterotondo, near Rome.

The cashierless stores will be located in the strategic urban locations, such as large apartment buildings, gyms, and small squares.

The outlets will be housed in former newsstands, converted to this modern format, or inside large apartment buildings.

Product Assortment

Slipop guarantees the availability of high-quality products, ranging from food, ready meals, fresh and zero-kilometre food items to household goods and detergents, offered at prices identical to those of traditional retail channels.

The so called ‘modern pantries’ are aimed at those who do not have time to shop for groceries, or have just run out of milk or coffee.

It is also convenient for those who want a break from work and indulge in a snack without standing in line, and the elderly who do not have the possibility of moving easily around the city.

Besides in-person shopping, Slipop also offers newspapers and magazines and the possibility of picking up groceries through the Supermercato.casa application.

Slipop ensures a secure shopping environment by using video surveillance systems.

Slipop is promoted by Chiama, an Italian company that created the Supermercato.casa app and the developer of a larger project called 'Food on the Move' that allows customers to choose the shopping option that best suits their needs.

