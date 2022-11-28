Subscribe Login
Retail

Norwegian Cross-Border Trade Continues To Grow In Third Quarter

Share this article

Cross-border trade in Norway amounted to NOK 3.3 billion (€320 million) on 1.8 million day trips in the third quarter of 2022, registering a year-on-year increase of NOK 1 billion (€97 million) and 500,000 day trips, according to the latest data from Statistics Norway.

Petter Haas Brubakk, director general of NHO Mat og Drikke, said, "Cross-border trade is now approaching 2019 levels without the government taking action on the situation.

"The government should be concerned with preventing jobs and value creation from disappearing out of the country in this way."

Cross-border trade in Norway driven by price differences compared with other countries, particularly goods of Norwegian origin.

In addition, around 45% of Norway's population lives less than a two-hour drive away from the Swedish border, making it easier for shoppers to purchase groceries from Sweden.

Cross-Border Trade

According to research from the Norwegian School of Economics, cross-border trade has impacted turnover and jobs on the Norwegian side, with the effect greatest for goods with high excise duties.

The period of closed borders during the pandemic has highlighted how extensive cross-border trade is, NHO Mat og Drikke, which represents the food and drink sector, noted.

According to Brubakk, this information must be investigated and analysed, and then used to implement policies to reduce cross-border trade and bring jobs back to the country.

He added that NHO Mat og Drikke and the parties in the cross-border trade alliance are ready to help with the investigation.

Brubakk stated, "Through the pandemic, new jobs were created throughout the value chain for food and drink, especially in the districts along the border with Sweden. This has great significance for both the individual and local communities across the country. These jobs are now in danger of disappearing because the government is procrastinating.

"In a time of rising prices, interest rates and the cost of living, measures to maintain turnover, jobs and value creation in Norway are good for the individual, for the company and society."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Philip Morris To De-List Swedish Match After Raising Stake To 93%
2
Retail

SPAR Austria To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Network
3
Retail

German Pre-Christmas Shopping Picks Up Over Black Friday Weekend
4
Retail

Caprabo Partners With Organisations To Encourage Textile Recycling
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com