Norwegian Cross-Border Trade Continues To Grow In Third Quarter

Cross-border trade in Norway amounted to NOK 3.3 billion (€320 million) on 1.8 million day trips in the third quarter of 2022, registering a year-on-year increase of NOK 1 billion (€97 million) and 500,000 day trips, according to the latest data from Statistics Norway.

Petter Haas Brubakk, director general of NHO Mat og Drikke, said, "Cross-border trade is now approaching 2019 levels without the government taking action on the situation.

"The government should be concerned with preventing jobs and value creation from disappearing out of the country in this way."

Cross-border trade in Norway driven by price differences compared with other countries, particularly goods of Norwegian origin.

In addition, around 45% of Norway's population lives less than a two-hour drive away from the Swedish border, making it easier for shoppers to purchase groceries from Sweden.

Cross-Border Trade

According to research from the Norwegian School of Economics, cross-border trade has impacted turnover and jobs on the Norwegian side, with the effect greatest for goods with high excise duties.

The period of closed borders during the pandemic has highlighted how extensive cross-border trade is, NHO Mat og Drikke, which represents the food and drink sector, noted.

According to Brubakk, this information must be investigated and analysed, and then used to implement policies to reduce cross-border trade and bring jobs back to the country.

He added that NHO Mat og Drikke and the parties in the cross-border trade alliance are ready to help with the investigation.

Brubakk stated, "Through the pandemic, new jobs were created throughout the value chain for food and drink, especially in the districts along the border with Sweden. This has great significance for both the individual and local communities across the country. These jobs are now in danger of disappearing because the government is procrastinating.

"In a time of rising prices, interest rates and the cost of living, measures to maintain turnover, jobs and value creation in Norway are good for the individual, for the company and society."

