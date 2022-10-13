Number Of SPAR Express Stores At Polish AVIA Forecourts On The Rise

Poland's AVIA forecourt network has announced that 25 of its locations now boast SPAR Express retail stores, with the number of outlets 'constantly growing'.

AVIA, which is managed in Poland by the Unimot Group, and SPAR commenced their partnership in December 2021, with their first openings.

Locations Near Warsaw

AVIA stations in Kobyłka and Józefów, near Warsaw (pictured), are the latest locations to receive a SPAR Express store, the group said.

"Our teams work great together," commented Robert Nowek, managing director of the AVIA network in Poland and Ukraine, Unimot Group .

"The results of their work are well-functioning stores at our stations. Thank you to everyone for your commitment and for building great relationships."

All stores offer food-to-go services via SPAR's Eat&Go in-store offering, as well as coffee from the Bean Tree café area. All stores are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Cooperation With AVIA

"It is very important for us, that the SPAR Express format is developing so well in cooperation with AVIA petrol stations," commented Wayne Hodson, chairman of the SPAR network in Poland.

"We can see that both concepts fit together perfectly. That is why we are planning further openings and new locations. The retail market in Poland still has enormous potential - many independent retailers operate here and the concept of the SPAR network is perfect for their requirements."

Hudson added that the group is continuing to expand its assortment, particularly its range of SPAR private-label items, as well as organic and eco-friendly products.

