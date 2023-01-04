One Fifth Of Germans Interested In Vegan Food, Survey Finds

One out of five people in Germany (20.5%) is interested in a vegan lifestyle and has eaten vegan food at least occasionally, according to a new survey by Kaufland.

Almost every third person (27.7%) ate plant-based foods for more than six years, data showed, with animal welfare (65.3%), environmental and climate protection (54.2%) and health (31.3%) as the top reasons.

Milk alternatives, meat substitutes and vegan sausages emerged as the most sought after products.

Around 84.9% respondents said they find it easier to eat vegan.

Robert Pudelko, head of sustainability purchasing at Kaufland Germany, explained, "For us, people who eat a vegan diet are an important and growing customer group. With our large vegan range, we make it easier for them to choose plant-based foods.

"Our own brand K-take it veggie also offers numerous substitute products with which we support our customers in a vegan diet."

Vegan Food

Currently, Kaufland offers up to 80 vegan SKUs under its K-take it veggie brand.

In addition, its assortment includes various branded vegan products, comprising more than 400 fruit and vegetable SKUs.

Like other year, the company is supporting Veganuary, a worldwide campaign to encourage people to eat vegan in January.

The retailer has teamed up with nutritionist Dr Alexa Iwan and chef Verena Leister, to provide tips and inspiration on social media on vegan diet.

The retailer has also added more than 300 vegan and vegetarian recipes on its website.

