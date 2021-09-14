ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Online Deliveries At Waitrose To Go 'Bagless' By September End

Published on Sep 14 2021 1:50 PM in Retail tagged: Online Shopping / UK / Sustainability / Plastic Bag / Waitrose &amp; Partners

Online Deliveries At Waitrose To Go 'Bagless' By September End

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has announced that all Waitrose.com deliveries and in-store collections will be bagless, effective 27 September.

The initiative will remove an estimated 40 million plastic bags per year from the retailer's operations.

The announcement coincides with the retailer reinstating deliveries into customers' homes, with drivers once again able to assist customers with heavy lifting and unpacking.

Alternatively, customers can bring their purchases inside the house on crates provided or request assistance from the driver to transfer it into their own bags at the doorstep.

'Bags For Life' To Be Discontinued

On 27 September, Waitrose will also remove its 10p 'bags for life' from all its core outlets.

The decision follows extensive research showing that these bags have increasingly become single-use items.

The retailer will introduce a new reusable alternative on the same day, which it says is twice as durable, made from recycled materials and fully recyclable.

Advertisement

At 50p, it will serve as an entry-level bag in the retailer's reusable bags collection.

'Reduce Single-Use Plastics'

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose, commented, "We've long pledged to reduce single-use plastics, so we have a clear obligation to remove our bags for life because they are no longer being reused as originally intended.

"While our new bag is more durable and fully recyclable, it is available as a last resort only and for customers with no other option. We do not want anyone to buy our new bags and instead would urge all our customers to bring ones they already have stocked away in cupboards at home as this is the best thing for the environment."

The retailer has implemented various measures to reduce plastics from its operations, including the use of more Prevented Ocean Plastic (POP) in its own-label packaging and sales of refillable products, among others.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

A Majority Of Swedish Customers Will Continue To Shop Online, Study Finds

A Majority Of Swedish Customers Will Continue To Shop Online, Study Finds
Online Shopping In Denmark Sees 75% Growth In Five Years: Study

Online Shopping In Denmark Sees 75% Growth In Five Years: Study
EU Commission Calls For More Product Safety, Credit Rules For Consumers

EU Commission Calls For More Product Safety, Credit Rules For Consumers
Target Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates As Shoppers Return To Stores

Target Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates As Shoppers Return To Stores
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

DIA Participates In Energy Efficiency Pilot Project Tue, 14 Sep 2021

DIA Participates In Energy Efficiency Pilot Project
Kesko Group Sees Sales Up 9.7% In August Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Kesko Group Sees Sales Up 9.7% In August
Top-Up Shopping Fuelling Convenience Growth Across Europe, Says IGD Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Top-Up Shopping Fuelling Convenience Growth Across Europe, Says IGD
Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar Tue, 14 Sep 2021

Return To Offices, Schools Signifying Change In UK Shopping Habits: Kantar
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN