Subscribe Login
Retail

Online Shopping In Portugal Drops To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Share this article

The percentage of Portuguese consumers who shop online has dropped back to 2019 levels as a result of the return to physical stores, a new study has found.

The findings were revealed in a study conducted by Kantar for Centromarca, the Portuguese association for branded products.

In the period between January and September 2022, the percentage of Portuguese consumers who shopped online stood at 29.6%, an increase of 0.6% compared to 2019.

By comparison, in the same period of 2020, the percentage of respondents that made online purchases had reached 34.1%.

E-Commerce Share Of Market

In Portugal, e-commerce accounted for 3.4% of total sales between January and September 2021, dropping to 2.5% in the same period this year (+0.4% ahead of 2019).

Centromarca points out that the drop is the result of the return of consumers to physical stores, particularly those in older demographics.

Motivating Factors

According to the study, consumers are motivated to buy online by attractive prices (36%), but also by economical delivery options (31%).

Additionally, 31% also state that when buying online they can find all the products they are looking for.

A total of 36 markets were analysed in this study, with Portugal seeing volumes purchased (both online and offline) decrease the most in the past year, by 9%. This was followed by Argentina (6.7%), Ireland (6.2%), the UK (6.1%), and Spain (5.9%).

For Centromarca CEO, Pedro Pimentel, online still has plenty of development potential, as inflation could lead to more planned purchases and appeal to consumers more attentive to family budgets.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

SPAR China Partner Jiajiayue Opens Flagship Store In Binzhou City
2
Retail

Farm, Consumer Groups Urge US To Block Kroger's Planned $25bn Buy Of Albertsons
3
Retail

Continente's 'Plug&Charge' Service Sees 70% Growth In Customer Numbers In 2022
4
Retail

Consumers Are Taking Action To Combat Inflation, Shopmium Study Finds
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com