Germany's Penny Donates €1.35m For Flood Victims

German discount retailer Penny has donated €1.35 million for flood victims with the help of a fundraising project.

The discounter called on its customers to donate from 21 July to 31 July. Penny tripled the respective sum, which totalled around €1.35 million.

DRK Flood Aid

The funds raised by the retailer's customers will be forwarded to the DRK flood aid.

Stefan Magel, divisional director of retail Germany, REWE Group and COO Penny, said, "I would like to thank all customers who have given a strong sign of solidarity and sympathy with their donations. I am overwhelmed and proud at the same time.

"For us, as a company that presents itself as a good neighbour, it was a matter of course to get involved quickly and unbureaucratically, which is why we have tripled the amount donated."

Areas badly affected by the floods include North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Bavaria, and Saxony.

Flood Relief

Other retailers to join Penny in raising money for the flood victims include the Schwarz Group.

The Lidl and Kaufland owner announced a donation of €10 million in 'immediate support' to areas of Germany affected by the floods.

Elsewhere, skincare giant Beiersdorf also donated to various relief funds. The donation will go to the German Red Cross (DRK) and the respective national societies of the Red Cross in Benelux, and the German Life Saving Association (DLRG), which have been involved in the crisis regions.

