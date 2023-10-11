PepsiCo Ireland To Invest €39m To Expand Manufacturing Facility In Cork

PepsiCo Ireland plans to invest €39 million to boost the manufacturing capacity at its Little Island facility, in Cork.

The announcement follows the completion of a €127 million investment in the same site and adjacent research-and-development facilities earlier this year.

Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said, “This latest multimillion-euro investment by PepsiCo – the second this year – reinforces its commitment to Ireland and to Cork. The company’s positive impact on the Irish economy since it first established a presence here in 1974 is hugely significant.”

PepsiCo Ireland will invest €36.6 million to step up the production of beverage ingredients, support the increased demand for existing PepsiCo products, and bring PepsiCo’s innovation pipeline to its global customer base.

Another €2.4 million will be used for solar PV installation, which, the beverage giant notes, will reduce the amount of electricity consumed at the site.

Over the course of a year, the solar panels will generate enough electricity to meet around 22% of the site’s requirements.

The installation is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

‘Additional Capacity’

The director of PepsiCo’s Little Island site, Brian Colgan, said, “This latest investment will provide additional capacity for the markets we serve, enhance production capability, and further reinforce the strong sustainability credentials of our site in Little Island.

“As we approach 50 years in Cork, we are extremely proud of this latest milestone and the benefits that will arise for Little Island and the wider Cork region.”

The company, which currently has approximately 100 vacancies in Cork, employs more than 1,250 people in Ireland and has continued to increase operations personnel at the plant, to support its growth.

The Little Island site produces concentrate for several brands, including Pepsi, Pepsi Max, Gatorade, 7UP and Mountain Dew.