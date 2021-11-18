Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Plan Ahead With Trace One

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

If the past year and a half has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected, and when it comes to the trends coming down the line for retailers and CPG manufacturers in 2022, Trace One can enable businesses to stay ahead of the curve.

Trace One's collaborative structure ensures that businesses are supported throughout the entire private-label development process, while the group's many strategic partnerships help to improve visibility around topics such as sustainability, packaging, digitalisation and health and wellness.

"New trends are going to keep coming, one after another, and as solutions providers, it's important that we keep up," says Antoine Daviet, Head of Product Marketing at Trace One.

Daviet spoke to ESM about current market trends and what to expect in the coming year. The full interview is available in the latest issue of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Preparing For The New Year

Following a pandemic period in which businesses have had to react to the myriad of changes in the marketplace, many will be looking to 2022 as a year in which they can embrace new trends as they occur, and have the foresight to visualise what is coming down the track so they can plan accordingly.

Daviet believes that the core trends that have shaped retail in 2021 may differ from those that come to the fore next year.

For Trace One, which specialises in supporting businesses through the entire private label development process – including sourcing, getting suppliers on board, product and packaging development and quality management – the most recent year has made one thing clear: change has accelerated, and it's not showing any signs of slowing down.

For more information on how Trace One can help you plan for the year ahead, log on to www.traceone.com.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

South African Speakeasies Boost Calls For End To COVID-19 Booze Ban
2
Retail

Maxima XXX, Maxima XX Will Only Allow Vaccinated Shoppers
3
Retail

Auchan Supports Planet-Score Environmental Labeling System
4
Retail

SMEs Vital To Town Centres And Rural Communities, Say Groups
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com