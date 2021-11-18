Plan Ahead With Trace One

If the past year and a half has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected, and when it comes to the trends coming down the line for retailers and CPG manufacturers in 2022, Trace One can enable businesses to stay ahead of the curve.

Trace One's collaborative structure ensures that businesses are supported throughout the entire private-label development process, while the group's many strategic partnerships help to improve visibility around topics such as sustainability, packaging, digitalisation and health and wellness.

"New trends are going to keep coming, one after another, and as solutions providers, it's important that we keep up," says Antoine Daviet, Head of Product Marketing at Trace One.

Daviet spoke to ESM about current market trends and what to expect in the coming year. The full interview is available in the latest issue of ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Preparing For The New Year

Following a pandemic period in which businesses have had to react to the myriad of changes in the marketplace, many will be looking to 2022 as a year in which they can embrace new trends as they occur, and have the foresight to visualise what is coming down the track so they can plan accordingly.

Daviet believes that the core trends that have shaped retail in 2021 may differ from those that come to the fore next year.

For Trace One, which specialises in supporting businesses through the entire private label development process – including sourcing, getting suppliers on board, product and packaging development and quality management – the most recent year has made one thing clear: change has accelerated, and it's not showing any signs of slowing down.

For more information on how Trace One can help you plan for the year ahead, log on to www.traceone.com.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.