Poland’s Żabka Group Acquires Romanian Food Distributor DRIM Daniel

Polish retailer Żabka Group has acquired a majority stake in Romanian food distributor DRIM Daniel Distributie.

Founded close to three decades ago, DRIM Daniel Distributie is a family-run Romanian company focused on the distribution and logistics of FMCG products. The Pitesti-based company operates a large logistics network supplying over 12,000 stores and employing 800 people.

The move into Romania aligns with Żabka's 2021 growth strategy and represents the culmination of the company's efforts to develop its concept and ecosystem for expansion across Europe.

Combined Strengths

Following regulatory approval from the Romanian Competition Council, Żabka plans to focus on boosting DRIM's development by leveraging the combined strengths of both firms – DRIM's market dominance and Żabka's retail expertise and financial strength.

Żabka said that the partnership with DRIM unlocks crucial market knowledge and experience, paving the way for future investments and expansion across the region.

“We devoted the past quarter-century to dynamic growth in Poland, and today we embark on the next stage, which involves commencing operations in a new European market,” commented Tomasz Suchański, CEO of Żabka Group.

'Innovative Solutions'

“The partnership with DRIM will undoubtedly contribute to increasing our potential to offer innovative solutions to our customers and partners, enable further diversification of our operations, and provide additional growth,” added Tomasz Blicharski, VP of the board and managing director of Żabka Future/EVP.

Over the past number of years, Żabka has transformed into a European convenience leader. Owned by CVC Capital Partners, it boasts over 10,000 stores, door-to-door services, digital services, and some three million daily customers. Beyond its brick-and-mortar roots (managed by Żabka Polska), the group has three branches Żabka Polska, Żabka Future (an incubator for fresh ventures), and Żabka Digital (digital convenience).