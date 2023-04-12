52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Portugal's Finance Minister Anticipates Significant Inflation Drop In April

By Reuters
Share this article

Portugal's inflation is expected to decelerate significantly this month, with prices of final products benefiting from lower energy and commodity prices, finance minister Fernando Medina has said.

Portuguese consumer prices rose 7.4% year-on-year in March, slowing for the fifth consecutive month after hitting a three-decade high of 10.1% in October.

Medina told a parliamentary committee that he expected price declines for products derived from fuel or electricity, as well as those that depend on international transport costs and commodity prices.

To help curb stubbornly high food prices that are hitting households hard, the government recently announced a list of 44 essential goods, including milk, bread, rice, tomatoes, and some types of meat and fish, whose value added tax (VAT) of 6% will be temporarily removed from April 18.

'A Visible Milestone'

"Our expectation is that April will be a visible milestone...that this decrease in inflation will become more significant already in April and that it will continue in the following months throughout the year," he said.

The government predicts that average annual inflation will fall to 4% in 2023, a more optimistic estimate than the 5.4% forecast by the European Commission. Inflation clocked 7.8% in 2022, the highest level in three decades.

Read More: Private Label Prices Rise More Than Brands In Portugal

Price Spikes

In March, Portuguese energy prices fell 4.4% from a year ago, when oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but unprocessed food prices spiked by 19.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, eased to 7.0% year-on-year from 7.2% in February.

Read More: Lidl Invests €110m In Fifth Logistics Facility In Portugal

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Spain's Leading Food Retailer To Cut Prices Of 500 Basic Products
2
Retail

Natural & Organic Products Europe Opens This Week
3
Retail

Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Lithuania
4
Retail

European Retail Volumes Down 3.1% In February: Eurostat
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com