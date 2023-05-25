52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Portugal's Food VAT Cut Is Working As Retailers Not Taking Advantage, PM Says

By Reuters
The temporary removal of value-added tax on essential food products is working to curb prices, with retailers not taking advantage of the measure to increase their profit margins, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said.

In April, the government slashed VAT to 0% from 6% on a list of 46 essential goods - including milk, bread, rice, tomatoes, and some meat and fish products - to help families deal with the impact of stubbornly high food prices.

The cut is set to last until the end of October.

Price Decreases

Costa said that separate analyses by food and economic security authority ASAE and Portugal's biggest consumer protection association Deco Proteste carried out between mid-April and mid-May showed price decreases for that basket of essential products, of 7.6% and 7.9%, respectively.

"In a country where wages and pensions are low, the impact of an inflation as high as we have had inevitably hits people's income hard... but the 0% VAT measure actually had an impact on lowering prices (of essential goods)," he told parliament.

He said that the measure was agreed with producers and retail distribution "to ensure that the VAT reduction was reflected in a drop in the prices of essential goods, and that is what is happening".

Food Inflation Slowing

Portuguese consumer prices rose 5.7% year-on-year in April in a significant slowdown from a 7.4% increase in the previous month, with food inflation showing signs of abating.

According to the government's forecast, inflation was set to ease back down to 5.1% in 2023 from 7.8% last year, while the European Commission expects it to reach 5.6%.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

