Portuguese Shoppers Spent More On Food Retail This Year, Study Finds

Published on Sep 15 2021 7:50 AM in Retail tagged: Portugal / FMCG / Nielsen / Scantrends

Portuguese consumers spent €6.48 billion on food retail in the period between January and mid-August 2021, representing a 2.4% growth year-on-year.

The figures from the NielsenIQ's Scantrends, published by daily Diário de Notícias, reveal a sales growth for grocery items, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Sales of grocery products increased 3% this year compared, down from the 10% growth recorded in the same period last year.

Expenditure on grocery items amounted to over €2.5 billion or 39.2% of the total, followed by dairy products at €1.09 billion (-1% year-on-year) and frozen goods at €512 million.

Sales of alcoholic drinks continued last year’s positive trend (+9%) and grew by 11% this year, indicating that the change in consumption habits are here to stay.

Non-alcoholic beverages saw a 5% increase in sales, versus 1% in the same period last year.

Other Trends

Unsurprisingly, manufacturers brands were the best performers in the drinks category, (+8.7% year-on-year), unlike food where 'white' and premium brands accounted for 43.5% of sales, and a share of 31.2% in hygiene articles.

Portuguese consumers allocated €726 million, or 11.2%, of their supermarket bill for alcoholic beverages, while non-alcoholic beverages amounted for the smallest share of 6.6%, or €427 million.

Advertisement

Since the beginning of 2021, Portuguese households have spent €1.1 billion on personal and home hygiene products.

While spending on personal hygiene products grew by 1%, it dropped 2% for home hygiene products, compared to a double-digit growth in 2020, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scantrends survey also reveals that traditional store formats (grocery stores and independent services) have seen a 2.7% sales drop, while small supermarkets are down by 1.7%. The performance of hypermarkets is in line with 2020, with large supermarkets seeing the highest sales growth (+9.1%).

In April of this year, a market analysis by Kantar for Centromarca revealed that Portuguese consumers made more visits to supermarkets since the start of 2021, but the value and size of the shopping basket has decreased compared to 2020.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.