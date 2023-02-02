52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Retail

Question Mark Over Future Of Discounter Mere In Bosnia-Herzegovina

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Russian discounter Mere has closed its first store in Bosnia and Herzegovina, less than one year since it commenced operations in the Balkan country.

The store in Eastern Sarajevo was opened in May 2022, and was followed by further outlets in Doboj and Prijedor.

At the time of the launch, the retailer announced ambitious plans to open as many as 50 to 80 points of sale, in cities such as Mostar, Banja Luka, Tuzla, Zenica and Bijeljina.

However, it seems that the promise 0f 20% lower prices was not enough to attract local consumers to the no-frills discounter.

At this moment, it is unclear whether the closure of the store in Eastern Sarajevo will impact the future of Mere’s operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Serbia Success

In neighbouring Serbia, the company has had more success, opening 20 stores throughout the country since commencing operations there in February 2021.

The EU sanctions against Russia have led to changes in the group's assortment, due to the associated impact on the logistics network and prices of goods imported from Russia.

The situation has forced Svetofor, which owns the Mere brand, to increase cooperation not only with Serbian suppliers, but also those from neighbouring countries.

In Serbia, the Russian retailer operates under two banners – Svetofor Marketi and Mere Market.

In recent months, Svetofor has pulled out a number of other European markets, including the UK, where it had previously outlined plans to open as many as 300 stores.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

French Retailer Casino Says It Is In Alliance Talks With Teract
2
Retail

Maxima Estonia Names Kristina Mustonen As New CEO
3
Retail

Penny Italia Targeting 8% Share Of Discount Market By 2025
4
Retail

Axfood Posts Retail Sales Growth Of 11.9% In FY 2022
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com