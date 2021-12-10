Retail Cities Teams Up With The Total Negotiation Group On Classroom Series

Retail consultancy Retail Cities Global Inc has announced a collaborative project with The Total Negotiation Group (TNG), which will see the hosting of four retail educational classroom series in the 2022/2023 period.

Each series will be designed to enable FMCG leaders to get practical information on changes to the key customer landscape, with coaching on approaches to commercial and negotiation strategies, in a safe and skills-based learning environment.

The four series will contain three sessions for paid members, and will cover EU Cross Border, Russia, Turkey, and the UK.

For more information on the classroom series, click here.

Retail Cities Appointments

Elsewhere, Retail Cities has made a number of appointments to its various businesses around the globe – in Asia Pacific, the group has appointed Lisa Li to the role of business development consultant, mainland China, while in North America, Mark Byrd has been appointed to the role of senior sales advisor.

Independent consultants Tim O’Connor and Daniel Wittner are also joining the Retail Cities team – O'Connor will head up a new Retail Audit and Technology platform, while Wittner will collaborate with Retail Cities on client-by-client engagements.

Finally, William Collier has been appointed to assist with the growth of the 2022 classroom platform, and Stephen Mader, global head of e-commerce at PHD, has been appointed to Retail Cities’ product advisory group.

“Many clients are concerned about supply-chain disruption, retail price inflation, and further pandemic-driven obstacles as we close out 2021," commented Retail Cities president Ray Gaul.

"We at Retail Cities have successfully been able to help a wide-range of clients by taking an agile and case-specific approach to all of the engagements we delivered in 2021. These personnel appointments reflect our desire to support clients where they need the strongest senior thought leadership and mentorship, alongside adding capacity for us to continue to deliver in a flexible and case-by-case manner."

Retail Cities will also be hosting a panel discussion on retail price inflation and last-mile innovation, which takes place on 16 December. For more information on Retail Cities, click here.

Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.