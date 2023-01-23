Retailer Asda Reduced Gender Pay Gap In 2022

Asda has published its gender pay figures for 2022, which indicate a year-on-year reduction in both its mean and median pay gaps.

At Asda, the median pay difference between all male and female colleagues is 4.7% (2021: 6.1%). The mean pay difference between all male and female colleagues is 7.6% (2021: 8%).

This is lower than the UK average of 14.9% (median) and 14.6% (mean), as measured by the Office for National Statistics.

Apprenticeship Programme

The British retailer claims an increase in the number of female colleagues in senior leadership roles in its retail and logistics businesses helped to reduce the gender pay gap last year.

Last year, 96 female colleagues completed the supermarket’s apprenticeship programme and gained experience of working in a number of different roles. One hundred female colleagues will join this year’s programme, the retailer said.

The supermarket says it will also continue collaborating with its external memberships, such as LEAD, to help it drive greater gender-balanced leadership across the business.

In 2022, Asda ran a six-month development programme to help increase female representation at senior level throughout the business. Almost 300 colleagues participated in the programme and a similar initiative is planned for this year, focusing on skills development and career advancement.

'More Work Needed'

"We are pleased that our gender pay gap has reduced year on year as we welcomed more female colleagues into senior leadership roles across our business," said Hayley Tatum, Asda’s chief people and corporate affairs officer.

"However, we know that more work is needed to close the gap further and we’re committed to giving female colleagues the support they need to progress their careers and move into more senior roles with Asda."

