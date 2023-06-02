Retailers Should Take More 'Pride' In Their Support For LGBTQ+ Communities: Study

Retailers should 'carefully consider' their actions and campaigns for Pride month, so as to avoid their efforts coming across like a publicity stunt, a new study by GlobalData has found.

While many retailers seek to express solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month, measures such as adding a rainbow to their logos fall short if these aren't backed up by active, on the ground support, the study found.

GlobalData's survey, which was carried out in the UK, found that 48.2% of consumers think a retailer changing its logo feels like a publicity stunt. Just under a fifth believe that doing so makes it seem like the retailer is doing the 'bare minimum' to avoid negative press.

'Ensure Actions Are Aligned'

"Retailers should ensure their actions are aligned with their target consumers, as young consumers especially are acutely aware of whether retailers are ethical and support social causes," Sophie Mitchell, retail analyst at GlobalData, said.

The study also found that more than half (51.6%) said that retailers 'do not need to take any further action' to show support for Pride, while 24.2% expect a retailer to donate to related causes.

Some 6.1% of respondents said that they felt support for the LGBTQ+ community should be a 'year-round' event, not just for one month of the year.

'Rainbow-Washing'

“Retailers are likely to face scrutiny from consumers, who expect Pride celebrations and campaigns to align with their company values and actions," Mitchell added.

"Retailers should be able to demonstrate their active support for the LGBTQ+ community if they are going to change their logos for Pride month, to avoid being accused of rainbow-washing by consumers and reap the rewards by attracting socially conscious shoppers.”

Pride month runs until the end of June.

