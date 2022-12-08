REWE Group Extends CEO Lionel Souque’s Contract

German retailer REWE Group has announced that its supervisory board has extended the contract of chief executive Lionel Souque by five years.

On 1 July 2017, Souque stepped in as the chief executive officer of the company, and the extension will see him continue in the role until the end of 2028.

Souque thanked the company for extending the contract and added that there are “great challenges” ahead, which he believes that the company will overcome, keeping its strategic course unchanged.

He also stated that the REWE Group and its 380,000 employees have always demonstrated the potential for innovation and added, “I am very pleased to be able to continue on this path, together with great colleagues, as a team.”

‘Strengthened And Expanded The Business’

Erich Stockhausen, chairman of REWE Group’s supervisory board, commented, “In recent years as CEO, he [Souque] has significantly strengthened and further expanded the core business, as well as driving forward the digital transformation of the entire group and implementing the strategic expansion with the integration of Lekkerland.”

Stockhausen also emphasised the role played by Souque in steering the company “safely” and in a stable manner through the pandemic and the ongoing economic consequences of the Ukrainian war.

“With his expertise, his experience and management style, Lionel Souque enjoys the full trust of both the merchants represented by the supervisory board and the employee representatives of the REWE Group,” Stockhausen added.

