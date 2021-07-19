ESM Magazine

Robinetto, Colruyt Group Collaborate On Sustainable Water Consumption

Published on Jul 19 2021 1:58 PM in Retail tagged: Belgium / Colruyt Group / Robinetto / Sustainable water consumption

Belgium's Colruyt Group has teamed up with Ghent-based impact company Robinetto to promote sustainable water consumption.

Colruyt Group is becoming a new shareholder in the company by acquiring a minority stake in the start-up, the retailer added.

This investment will allow Robinetto to scale up its current activities and develop innovative solutions for more sustainable water consumption.

With its sustainability experience and financial support, Colruyt Group will contribute to the growth of Robinetto, which has the necessary commercial and technical expertise.

A diverse group of shareholders has previously financed capital rounds of Robinetto.

In their search for new partnerships and financing, Robinetto founders entered into talks with Colruyt Group

It soon became clear that both companies share the same values and vision in water and sustainability.

Commenting on the partnership, Robinetto founder, Jeroen Vereecke, said, "In the run-up to this cooperation, we got to know Colruyt Group as an organisation that not only has a lot of knowledge in house, but also really means business when it comes to sustainability. 

"By cooperating with a strong player such as Colruyt Group, we have the opportunity to greatly increase our positive environmental impact."

Robinetto

Robinetto was founded in 2018 with a mission to replace bottled water with tap water in as many places as possible.

The group sells and rents water coolers in the hospitality, events, and business sectors.

By placing mobile water taps at large and small events, and a lot of custom work in more than 150 catering establishments, the company has built up a great deal of expertise in a short time.

Robinetto expects that its collaboration with Colruyt Group will help it grow as a business.

