Sainsbury’s Rebrands Value Brands As 'Stamford Street'

Sainsbury’s has announced it has moved all its entry price point private-label products to a new brand, Stamford Street.

Named after the previous home of Sainsbury’s, the British retailer said the move will help customers to more easily find everyday staples at budget-friendly prices.

Stamford Street in London’s Blackfriars was the home of Sainsbury’s for over a century.

Stamford Street Range

To make it even easier to find the range, Sainsbury's has updated the packaging of the products.

Products will be grouped together on shelves with dedicated signage in stores, and a custom page on the retailer's website will also be launched.

The Stamford Street range will consist of around 200 SKUs and has already started hitting shelves, with products rolling out between now and autumn.

Original Ranges

Sainsbury's said customers will still be able to shop their favourite staples as all products from its original private-label ranges, including Mary Ann’s and J. James,.

More than 20 new high-volume products have also been added to the range, including Soft Spread (99p), Beef & Onion pie (£2.90) and Cheese Tortelloni (£1.21).

Nectar Prices

Sainsbury’s customers can also save money on branded products following the recent launch of Nectar Prices, which offers discounts to all supermarket and online customers using the Nectar app or card.

The retailer said the initiative is already exceeding expectations and customers have saved over £34 million across discounts on over 1,300 products since the launch.

'Affordable Prices'

“Our own brand products are becoming more and more important to our customers as the cost of living crisis continues to impact so many households up and down the country," said Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s.

"This is why we’ve worked to consolidate and rebrand the Stamford Street range to help our customers more easily find it in stores and online."

"Offering customers delicious food at affordable prices has been at the heart of Sainsbury’s for over 150 years and this is why I’m so proud to see these products now on shelves.”

